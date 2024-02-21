Delegation from National Guard leadership visits Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Center

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 21 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the National Guard Command, headed by Brigadier General Ahmed Hassan Al Zaabi, Deputy Commander of the National Guard, visited the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Center for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and was received by His Excellency Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director General of the Centre. The visit comes within the framework of enhancing cooperation and joint work to exchange experiences and learn about the best global practices, and the proactive measures adopted by the Center to prepare strategies and plans for managing emergencies, crises and disasters, and its role in working to develop the emergency and crisis management system in coordination with various parties to build and develop capabilities and competencies, and benefit from the latest Technologies to consolidate Abu Dhabi's best position in responding to emergencies and crises.

The visiting delegation listened to an explanation about the center's activities and programs to enhance preparedness for crises at the level of the Emirate of Abu Utbi, and reviewed the coordination mechanisms and standardization of procedures for raising and developing response capabilities. They also viewed the crisis management platform project, which directs important information in a timely manner to support decision-making and communication between various relevant parties. This contributes to dealing with different emergency scenarios more effectively. The delegation was also briefed on the Centre's initiatives to manage and evaluate risks by preparing response plans to approved and potential risks based on studies and research to ensure dealing with them and reducing their repercussions, and its efforts to improve the level of awareness of the national standard for the business continuity management system by holding workshops for all parties in the government and private sectors. (ANI/WAM)

