Sultan bin Ahmed honours Gulf Arabic Language competitions' winners

Dubai [UAE], February 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, witnessed the closing ceremony of the Gulf Arabic Language Competitions in its fifth edition, held at the Educational Centre for Gulf Arabic Language in the University City of Sharjah. The ceremony began with the national anthem of the UAE, followed by the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hamadi, the Director of the Educational Center for Gulf Arabic Language in Sharjah, then delivered a welcoming speech expressing his delight at the participation and interest of the member states of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States in the competitions hosted by Sharjah. Al Hammadi pointed out that this event shines from Sharjah, the city of culture that embraces the knights of the Arabic language, including its student candidates from the member states of the Arab Bureau.

He described Sharjah as a beacon of knowledge and culture, and a leader in the advancement of the Arabic language. This is why Gulf champions eagerly compete in Sharjah to participate in these competitions in its fifth edition this year.The Director of the Educational Centre for Gulf Arabic Language expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his interest and pride in the Arabic language. He noted that His Highness took the lead in giving the competition its historical title, "Gulf Arabic Language Competitions," after it was initially held under the title of "Arabic Language Olympics." This decision reflects His Highness's desire for the competition to be classified under an authentic Arabic title.

Al Hammadi discussed the details of participation in the competitions, which are considered the first of their kind in the Arab world. He emphasised the importance of promoting and serving the beautiful Arabic language and highlighting its creative talents. He mentioned that the centre selected a scientific committee to develop and administer the questions. In this fifth edition of the Gulf Arabic Language Competitions, 16 students representing the Arab Gulf countries participated, and the awards were distributed with 6 gold medals, 6 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals.

Dr. Issa Saleh Al Hammadi concluded his speech by congratulating the winners and participants from the Arab Gulf countries. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the ministries of education, the heads of delegations from the Gulf countries for their participation and efforts in the preparation and training of students, and for fostering a competitive spirit that positively influenced the students' performance in the competitions. On his part, Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Asimi, the Director General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, delivered a speech expressing his gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and the Ruler of Sharjah, for his support and interest in the Arabic language. He also commended the significance of this event, which reflects a deep commitment to the Arabic language, showcases cultures, and promotes national and Arab identity.

Dr. Al Asimi emphasised the importance of focusing on the Arabic language and its significance to Gulf societies, stating, " Focusing on the Arabic language represents one of the top priorities of the Arab Gulf countries due to its religious, cultural, and civilisational importance. It is deeply connected to our noble religion and our core identity. Additionally, it serves as the unifying framework for our shared civilisational, intellectual, and historical achievements. Al-Asimi added, " The Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States has consistently prioritised the Arabic language, dedicating numerous qualitative projects and initiatives to reinforce its importance. It has organised seminars and conferences specifically focused on the Arabic language, and published several studies that delve into Arabic language curricula, teaching methods, and evaluation, all in recognition of the immense responsibility we all bear towards the language of the Hloy Qur'an."

The Director General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States concluded his speech by discussing the establishment of the Educational Centre for the Arabic Language in the Gulf States and its impact on future generations. He stated, " The establishment of this centre is a concrete manifestation of the significant responsibility that member states hold towards the Arabic language and their diligent efforts to restore its status. The centre has played pivotal roles, implemented programmes and projects that encourage learning and nurturing the Arabic language. One of the important outcomes is the Arabic Language Competitions, which aim to deepen awareness of the Arabic language and its value among our young generations by fostering positive competition in various language-related fields. This enables them to develop their skills and enhance their linguistic creativity. The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, watched a visual presentation highlighting the achievements of the Educational Centre for the Arabic Language in the Gulf States in Sharjah, including its important publications and dedicated volumes. The presentation also covered a show of the arrival of participating delegations in the fifth edition of the competitions, which started on the 17th of February. It showcased their visits to educational and cultural institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah since the first day and their efforts leading up to the final day.

The students representing the Gulf countries participating in the competitions recited poetic verses expressing their gratitude and joy for their participation, which enhances and develops their skills in the Arabic language and reflects the spirit of teamwork as they work diligently for their mother tongue. Younis bin Salem Al Kharboushi, the head of the delegation from the Sultanate of Oman, delivered a speech on behalf of the participating delegations expressing his utmost joy in participating in this event, which focuses on the Arabic language and preserves it. He extended his gratitude and appreciation to all those involved in organising these competitions and the warm reception they received.

He praised the competitions among the champions of the competitions, as it has a positive impact on the Arabic language. Al-Kharboushi pointed out that the competitions reflect the vision and efforts of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, to strengthen the connection with the Arabic language. He highlighted that the Educational Center for the Arabic Language in the Gulf States seeks to adopt the best strategies and initiatives through the implementation of seminars that demonstrate the center's responsibility towards serving the Arabic language.

In conclusion, the head of the delegation from the Sultanate of Oman expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his presence and support of the Arabic language, as well as to the scientific committee overseeing the participation, wishing everyone success. Afterwards, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, watched a visual presentation where the champions of the competitions expressed their gratitude and appreciation to His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for his immense support and his interest in the Arabic language through organising such competitions that enhance the Arabic language. The participants also praised the efforts of those responsible for the competition, which promotes loyalty and belonging to the Arabic language, considering its benefits for every Arab. They pointed out that competition in the language develops their skills, committing everyone to continue their love for the Arabic language, learn it, and take it towards progress, development, and prosperity, highlighting it in all forums.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed honored the members of the scientific committee and the delegations from the ministries of education in the Arab Gulf countries. He also awarded the winning champions of the competitions. The United Arab Emirates won a gold medal and two bronze medals. The Kingdom of Bahrain received a gold medal and two silver medals.

The State of Kuwait was awarded a gold medal, a silver medal, and a bronze medal. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia obtained a gold medal and a silver medal. The Sultanate of Oman received a gold medal and two silver medals. Qatar won a gold medal and two bronze medals.The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received a commemorative shield from the Educational Center for the Arabic Language in the Gulf States. He took group photos with the winning champions from the Gulf countries, wishing them success in serving and preserving the Arabic language.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Asimi, the Director General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States, Jamal Salem Al Tarifi, the President of Al Qasimia University, Khaled bin Butti Al Hajri, the Director General of the University City in Sharjah, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, the Director General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, as well as several senior officials and representatives of the delegations from the Arab Gulf countries and participating students. (ANI/WAM)

