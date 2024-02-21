Left Menu

Balochistan Bar Council announce stir against 'rigging' in Pak polls

Balochistan Bar Council announced a movement against alleged rigging in Februray 8 general elections, according to the leading Pakistani English daily Dawn.

Balochistan Bar Council announced a movement against alleged rigging in Februray 8 general elections, according to the leading Pakistani English daily Dawn. The Council said it will hold a Balochistan Laywers' Conference, an All Parties Conference, and a Nationwide Lawyers' Conference to decide the future course of action.

"This is a deep conspiracy against the supremacy of the Constitution and law in the country," the Balochistan Bar Council said in a statement. "The Balochistan Bar Council has decided to hold a Balochistan Laywers' Conference, All Parties Conference, and a Nationwide Lawyers' Conference as soon as possible and will decide the future course of action," it added.

Last week, leaders from a coalition of Baloch, Pashtoon and Hazara nationalist parties accused the election process of being marred by corruption, calling for a wheel jam strike today (Sunday), Dawn reported. They also rejected the results of the February 8 general elections, claiming they were given Rs 70 billion to rig elections and ensure victories in Balochistan.

The heads called for a province-wide wheel jam strike and declared that they would support parties that stop civil and military interference in politics. Earlier this week, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) claimed that it is poised to establish its government in Balochistan, citing full support from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the province, Dawn reported.

In a press conference, PPP leader Sarfraz Bugti addressed concerns raised by nationalist parties over the election results, emphasising the PPP's resilience in securing a government formation despite challenges. According to the announced results, PML-N and JUI-F secured 11 provincial assembly seats, with PPP closely following with 10 seats. Additionally, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) claimed four seats, while independents won six seats, according to reports.

In Balochistan, several nationalist parties, including the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party, and Hazara Democratic Party, have been staging protests for the past week, alleging widespread rigging in the general polls. (ANI)

