Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, MBRF sign protocol for joint cooperation
The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Egypt and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), signed a protocol for joint cooperation in areas of entrepreneurship, knowledge, research and development, and capacity building of youth.
Major General Ismail Al Far, Asistant Minister of Youth and Sports for Youth Sector, and Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, signed the protocol in the presence of Ashraf Sobhy, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sport, at the ministry's headquarters at the at New Administrative Capital. (ANI/WAM)
