Left Menu

Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, MBRF sign protocol for joint cooperation

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Egypt and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), signed a protocol for joint cooperation in areas of entrepreneurship, knowledge, research and development, and capacity building of youth.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 07:58 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 07:58 IST
Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports, MBRF sign protocol for joint cooperation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], February 22 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Egypt and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), signed a protocol for joint cooperation in areas of entrepreneurship, knowledge, research and development, and capacity building of youth.

Major General Ismail Al Far, Asistant Minister of Youth and Sports for Youth Sector, and Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, signed the protocol in the presence of Ashraf Sobhy, Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sport, at the ministry's headquarters at the at New Administrative Capital. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
3
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024