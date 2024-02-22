Left Menu

J-K: Russian skier killed, 6 rescued as avalanche hits Gulmarg

Seven Russian nationals got trapped under the avalanche, of them six were rescued as a result of the joint operation of Indian Armed Forces and the regional administration.

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 18:55 IST
J-K: Russian skier killed, 6 rescued as avalanche hits Gulmarg
Avalanche hit Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/X@RusEmbIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least one skier from Russia died in an avalanche, that hit the ski resort town of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Six other skiers, also from Russia, who had got trapped in the avalanche were rescued from its debris, officials said. "According to media reports, on February 22, 2024, approx at 2 pm, 7 #Russian nationals came under an avalanche at the ski resort in #Gulmarg, J & K. One skier died, six others were rescued as a result of the joint operation of #India'n Armed Forced & regional administration," the Russian Embassy in India said in a post on social media platform X.

Officials earlier today said that three foreign nationals were trapped under the snow. According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baramulla, one of the trapped foreigners was confirmed dead while another is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

Further, the officials said a third person is feared to have gone missing in the wake of the incident. The DDMA further said that the avalanche was recorded around 2 pm.

"Around 2 pm, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one among them is dead, one injured, and another remains missing," the DDMA, Baramulla said in an official statement earlier in the day. Officials said that rescue officials were still on.

A video clip of the avalanche has gone viral on social media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024