Left Menu

Zelenskyy slams Tucker Carlson's Putin interview as 'two hours of nonsense'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the recent interview between former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Russian President Vladimir Putin, denouncing it as "two hours of nonsense" during an exclusive interview with Fox News's "Special Report," anchored by Bret Baier,

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 17:22 IST
Zelenskyy slams Tucker Carlson's Putin interview as 'two hours of nonsense'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the recent interview between former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Russian President Vladimir Putin, denouncing it as "two hours of nonsense" during an exclusive interview with Fox News's "Special Report" anchored by Bret Baier, as reported by The Hill. "I don't have time to hear more than two hours of bull--about us, about the world, about the United States, about our relations and this interview with a killer," Zelenskyy said during an interview in Ukraine on Fox News's "Special Report" with anchor Bret Baier.

In Carlson's recent interview with Putin, the Russian president spouted propaganda about his country's current war with Ukraine and went after the U.S. The former cable TV host was quickly criticized for giving Putin a platform. Zelenskyy's comments also follow the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose passing President Biden has blamed on Putin.

"Reports of his death, if they're true, and I have no reasons to believe they're not--Russian authorities are going to tell their own story," Biden said in remarks from the White House. "But make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. Putin is responsible. What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality. No one should be fooled," he continued.

The president also referred to Putin as a "crazy SOB," at a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday when speaking about climate change. "This is the last existential threat, it is climate. We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin, and others, and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," Biden said.

The Kremlin hit back at Biden for the "SOB" comment Thursday, saying that he was trying "to look like a Hollywood cowboy." The tensions between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States continue to escalate amidst political rhetoric and geopolitical maneuvers, underscoring the complex dynamics shaping international relations in the 21st century. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024