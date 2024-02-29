Left Menu

Fujairah Adventure Park officially opens its doors to visitors

Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Fujairah Adventure Centre announced the opening of the "Fujairah Adventure Park" on Thursday.

Dubai [UAE], February 29 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Fujairah Adventure Centre announced the opening of the "Fujairah Adventure Park" on Thursday. The park is set to become a premier tourist destination catering to adventure enthusiasts and sports lovers from Fujairah and across the UAE and beyond. The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of prominent figures from the emirate.

Besides the grand opening that welcomed eager visitors, the park introduced fifteen cutting-edge activities and experiences, some setting new benchmarks in the Middle East. With a meticulous focus on quality, safety, and global standards, these attractions transform the park into a premier destination for all adventure aficionados seeking unforgettable and secure thrills. According to Amr Zein El Din, Director of the Centre, the park adds a vibrant touch to Fujairah's array of entertainment, sports, and tourist attractions. This positions it prominently on the regional and global tourism map.

Being the first and foremost specialised adventure park in the UAE and the Middle East, it magnetises thrill-seekers and activity lovers alike. A supervised haven for enthusiasts to indulge in their favourite pursuits, the park has already begun welcoming visitors today under the expert guidance of seasoned professionals. Among the experiences was the unveiling of a groundbreaking one-kilometre zipline course, setting a new standard in the Middle East. This innovative attraction offers a multifaceted thrill ride with state-of-the-art technologies and top-of-the-line safety equipment, making it a standout feature in the region.

The event also showcased the introduction of the tallest giant swing in the region, towering at 22 metres to offer unparalleled thrills and adventure. Additionally, visitors experienced activities such as kayaking, archery, free fall, and other attractions, establishing the adventure park as a key highlight on the tourism map of the UAE and the wider region. (ANI/WAM)

