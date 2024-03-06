Left Menu

Israel's Defence Minister talks Hezbollah threat with US Envoy

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Advisor Hochstein for his leadership and for the US Administration's ongoing efforts to address security challenges in the northern arena

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 15:52 IST
Israel's Defence Minister talks Hezbollah threat with US Envoy
Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 6 (ANI/TPS): On Tuesday, Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant met with Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein, at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Tel Aviv. The parties discussed the ongoing threat posed by Hezbollah and the need to change the security situation in the arena in order to safely return Israel's displaced communities to their homes in the north.

In this regard, Minister Gallant expressed the defence establishment's commitment to the ongoing process led by Mr Hochstein to reach understandings, yet emphasized that Hezbollah's aggression is dragging the parties to a dangerous escalation.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Advisor Hochstein for his leadership and for the US Administration's ongoing efforts to address security challenges in the northern arena. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024