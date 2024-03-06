Israel's Defence Minister talks Hezbollah threat with US Envoy

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 6 (ANI/TPS): On Tuesday, Israel's Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant met with Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein, at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Tel Aviv. The parties discussed the ongoing threat posed by Hezbollah and the need to change the security situation in the arena in order to safely return Israel's displaced communities to their homes in the north.

In this regard, Minister Gallant expressed the defence establishment's commitment to the ongoing process led by Mr Hochstein to reach understandings, yet emphasized that Hezbollah's aggression is dragging the parties to a dangerous escalation.

Minister Gallant expressed his appreciation to Advisor Hochstein for his leadership and for the US Administration's ongoing efforts to address security challenges in the northern arena. (ANI/TPS)

