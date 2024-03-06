Left Menu

CBI facilitates returns of bank fraud accused from US

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in close coordination with the Interpol channels in the National Central Bureau in Washington, facilitated the return of accused Rajiv Mehta, wanted in a criminal case registered in Delhi.

Accused Rajiv Mehta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in close coordination with the Interpol channels in the National Central Bureau in Washington, facilitated the return of accused Rajiv Mehta, wanted in a criminal case registered in Delhi. CBI has also issued a red-corner notice against him.

The CBI said that the Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation has coordinated via INTERPOL channels with the National Central Bureau-Washington for the return to India from the USA of a Red notice subject on Wednesday. He was earlier geo-located by US authorities through close follow-up through INTERPOL. A red notice was issued by CBI against him from the INTERPOL General Secretariat in the year 2000. A red notice was circulated to all INTERPOL member countries for the location and arrest of the accused.

The subject is wanted by CBI in a criminal case registered in 1998 for prosecution in respect of offences of cheating, theft and criminal conspiracy involving the opening of fictitious bank accounts in Central Bank of India, Greater Kailash Part-II, New Delhi, for the purpose of interception of drafts of various parties in transit and encashing them. He was declared as a proclaimed offender by the Court in 1999.

The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India for assistance via INTERPOL channels. (ANI)

