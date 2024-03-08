Left Menu

Jaishankar commends former Japanese PM Suga's leadership in strengthening India-Japan ties

"Pleasure to meet former PM Yoshihide Suga, now Chairman of the Japan India Association. His leadership was impactful in advancing India-Japan ties as well as the Quad. Count on his continued support for these endeavours," said Jaishankar in a post on X.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 21:04 IST
Jaishankar commends former Japanese PM Suga's leadership in strengthening India-Japan ties
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo on Friday (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday, who currently serves as the chairman of the Japan-India Association. Jaishankar expressed his pleasure at the meeting and commended Suga's impactful leadership in advancing the bilateral relationship between India and Japan, as well as their collaborative efforts within the Quad.

"Pleasure to meet former PM Yoshihide Suga, now Chairman of the Japan India Association. His leadership was impactful in advancing India-Japan ties as well as the Quad. Count on his continued support for these endeavours," said Jaishankar in a post on X. The EAM also met the Secretary-General of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Toshimitsu Motegi, in Tokyo and held a fruitful conversation on ways to strengthen ties in an uncertain world.

EAM Jaishankar further appreciated his friendship and support for their partnership. Sharing on social media X, Jaishankar posted, "Very good to meet @moteging, Secretary General of LDP again. Appreciate his friendship as well as support for our partnership. Fruitful conversation on ways to strengthen ties in an uncertain world."

Earlier in the day, he spoke at the Nikkei Forum on the India-Japan partnership and stressed that India and Japan today are convergent on the big picture and the key concerns. He said that India-Japan ties will draw strength from our larger activities together, especially Quad.

Moreover, he also stressed that our inclination and ability to respond in a more coordinated manner has also improved. "Pleased to speak at the Nikkei Forum on India-Japan partnership. India and Japan today are convergent on the big picture and the key concerns. Our inclination and ability to respond in a more coordinated manner has also improved. Our partnership has identified more avenues for increased cooperation as well. Our ties will draw strength from our larger activities together, especially Quad. As the world, the Indo-Pacific and our two countries evolve, in the - relationship lie many solutions for us nationally, for the region and for the world," he shared on X.

At the Nikkei forum, Jaishankar further emphasized India-Japan relations and said that the bottom line is that the world is changing, the Indo-Pacific is changing, and India and Japan are changing, but in our relationship, many solutions for us nationally, as well as region and for the world lie there. EAM highlighted that there will always be new complexities but equally fresh opportunities will also be there. "This is how India and Japan should approach each other today," he said.

Jaishankar is on a visit to Japan from March 6-8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024