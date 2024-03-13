Israeli Seismographic service confirms 4.0 earthquake felt in north
The Israeli Seismographic Service confirmed an earthquake felt in northern Israel, saying it measured 4.0 on the Richter scale.
ANI | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:20 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 13 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Seismographic Service confirmed an earthquake felt in northern Israel, saying it measured 4.0 on the Richter scale.
No immediate reports of casualties or damage reported. (ANI/TPS)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement