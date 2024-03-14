Japan: Quake of magnitude 6.0 strikes 208km NE of Tokyo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology reported. The earthquake took place at 20:44:38 IST at a depth of 68 km.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 14-03-2024, 20:44:38 IST, Lat: 37.20 & Long: 141.00, Depth: 68 Km ,Location: 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan." No reports of material damage or casualties have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

