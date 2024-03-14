Left Menu

Japan: Quake of magnitude 6.0 strikes 208km NE of Tokyo

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology reported.

ANI | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:48 IST
Japan: Quake of magnitude 6.0 strikes 208km NE of Tokyo
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology reported. The earthquake took place at 20:44:38 IST at a depth of 68 km.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 14-03-2024, 20:44:38 IST, Lat: 37.20 & Long: 141.00, Depth: 68 Km ,Location: 208km NE of Tokyo, Japan." No reports of material damage or casualties have surfaced yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024