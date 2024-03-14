Left Menu

Israel: Three hospitalized after stabbing in shopping complex near Beer-Sheva

A 50-year-old man was critically wounded in a stabbing attack this afternoon in a shopping complex by the Beit Kama Junction near Beer-Sheva.

ANI | Updated: 14-03-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 23:59 IST
Israel: Three hospitalized after stabbing in shopping complex near Beer-Sheva
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 14 (ANI/TPS): A 50-year-old man was critically wounded in a stabbing attack this afternoon in a shopping complex by the Beit Kama Junction near Beer-Sheva. Two other individuals sustained minor injuries.

The terrorist was identified as Fadi Abu al-Tayef, a 23-year-old Israel-Arab from Rahat, a nearby Bedouin city. Security footage of the attack shared on social media showed Tayef entering a cafe, approaching a victim from behind and stabbing him several times, including in the neck. Despite the injury, the man managed to shoot and kill Tayef.

"As soon as I left the cafe I heard a commotion and gunshots, I turned around and saw a wounded man about 50 years old coming out of the cafe and collapsing," said Magen David Adom medic Keren Koch. "I approached him while simultaneously rushing MDA forces to the scene. He suffered from bleeding stab wounds. I started working to stop the bleeding and immediately large MDA forces arrived on the scene and continued the medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital. This is a shocking attack," she said.

According to Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, Tayef had lived in Gaza for several years. His father was from Gaza while his mother was from Rahat. The attack came as Israel beefed up security during the Islamic month of Ramadan, which began on Sunday night. In the last several years, Palestinian terror attacks have surged during Ramadan. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

