Singapore: Indian Coast Guard chief leads delegation at ReCAAP meeting

A high-level delegation led by ICG chief Director General Rakesh Pal, who is Indian Governor to the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) Information Sharing Centre (ISC), is participating in the 18th edition of the Governing Council Meeting (GCM) from March 12-15 at Singapore. It is significant to highlight that, the Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Mumbai is designated as the focal point (FP) for India under the ReCAAP.

The Governing Council Meeting is an annual affair conducted by ReCAAP ISC in Singapore and serves as platform for policy dialogue, information sharing, and capacity building to safeguard maritime trade routes and ensure the safety and security of seafarers in the region, according to ICG officials. The 18th annual ReCAAP ISC Governing Council Meeting in the series began on March 13 in Singapore with the participation of governors and governor's representatives from 21 ReCAAP member states.

The governors of member states were updated on ReCAAP ISC's activities in FY 2023, the workplan for FY 2024 and beyond, and external engagement. ReCAAP ISC Governors play an important role in the functioning of the Center, as they help facilitate the smooth flow of information between ReCAAP ISC and its focal points, as well as provide strategic guidance for the Center to carry out its role more effectively.

The Governing Council Meeting helps foster deeper understanding among ReCAAP member states. It also provides an opportunity for governors to deliberate on the evolving maritime security situation in Asia, and how the Center can better position itself to tackle maritime challenges while ensuring safe and secure seas for all. (ANI)

