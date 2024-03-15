Bhutan PM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

In a gesture of reverence and respect, visiting Bhutan Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat in New Delhi on Friday. Marking his tribute, the Prime Minister laid floral wreaths at the memorial site where Mahatma Gandhi was laid to rest.

"Honouring the legacy of Bapu & his universal ideals! PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat," official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X. The Bhutan PM is in India on an official visit, which is his first overseas visit after assuming office in February 2024. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in the national capital.

"On behalf of the King of Bhutan, PM Tshering Tobgay extended invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Bhutan next week. Prime Minister accepted the invitation," MEA said in a press release. During their meeting, "both leaders reviewed the progress in various areas of bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people to people exchanges and development cooperation. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship," the release also said.

"The Prime Minister of Bhutan conveyed his deep appreciation for India's role as a reliable, trusted and valued partner in Bhutan's developmental priorities," it added. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bhutan's Prime Minister Tobgay and stated that he values the latter's leadership in taking the ties between the two nations forward.

The Bhutan PM was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister, Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Industry, Commerce and Employment Minister, and senior officials from the country. During his India visit, Tobgay is also scheduled to travel to Mumbai.

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels. The visit by the Bhutanese PM will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the progress in their unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a release earlier.

The tradition of regular political and official exchanges is an important hallmark of the special ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, it added. (ANI)

