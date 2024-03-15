Left Menu

Netanyahu tells soldiers, Israel will go into Rafah

Netanyahu observed an exhibition of the unit's field intelligence and combat equipment, including UAVs and war materiel.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 15:46 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 15 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) Ofer Base where he met with commanders and soldiers from its 636th Field Intelligence Unit. Unit Commander Lt-Col G (identities of military intelligence soldiers are classified) briefed the Prime Minister on the efforts of the largest battalion in the IDF, both the combat intelligence soldiers and the work of the field observers who serve as the eyes of all Central Command sectors - the Judea and Samaria Division and the Jordan Valley Brigade.

Netanyahu observed an exhibition of the unit's field intelligence and combat equipment, including UAVs and war materiel. He also spoke with the soldiers and field observers, who told him about their activity in the fighting in Gaza, and in Judea and Samaria. "The development of your work is very impressive," he told them. "It greatly assists the combat forces and it strikes the enemy. In effect, you are the eyes of the fighting force, and this gives a tremendous advantage."

Netanyahu told them their mission to rescue the hostages and win the war is "sacred" and that Israel is "determined to win - to achieve total victory." The Prime Minister added that he rejects the international pressure not to enter the city of Rafah saying, "I will continue to reject the pressure. We will enter Rafah. We will complete the elimination of Hamas's battalions. We will restore security and we will bring total victory for the people of Israel and State of Israel." (ANI/TPS)

