Nepal: Hundreds of Muslims offer Namaz on first Friday of Ramzan

Hundreds of Muslims in Nepal offered Namaz at the Kashmiri Mosque in the capital Kathmandu on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most holy months.

The holy Quran is regarded "as a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation." "Early in the morning, it is called 'Sheheri'--we wake up at around 3 in the morning. We have food by 4:45. We fast for the whole day and don't even drink a drop of water. We recite Namaz five times a day. The early morning is known as Fajr, followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Maghrib in fourth and the final one - Isha. We end our fast for the day - Roza after Magrib, which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening," Mohammad Rasheed Seikh told ANI.

For a month, the Muslims observe a strict fast from dawn to dusk. Islam considers fasting a private act of worship bringing the devotee closer to God, as well as a form of spiritual discipline and a means to empathize with those less fortunate. The evening meal or dinner that is served late in the evening after Maghrib is called Iftar, where it is mandatory to visit family and friends.

On the evening of the 27th day of Ramadan, Muslims observe a special night called Layat al-Qadr, sometimes referred to as the Night of Power. It is believed that Muhammad first received the Holy Quran on this night. At the end of Ramzan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor. It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramzan is one of the five pillars of Islam. (ANI)

