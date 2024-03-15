Left Menu

UAE: PureHealth launches Emirati Women chapter to empower national talent

PureHealth has launched the Emirati Women Chapter (EWC), in association with General Women's Union. EWC is a mentorship and upskilling initiative dedicated to empowering and inspiring Emirati women on their journey towards personal and professional growth across a range of industries.

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 23:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 15 (ANI/WAM): PureHealth has launched the Emirati Women Chapter (EWC), in association with General Women's Union. EWC is a mentorship and upskilling initiative dedicated to empowering and inspiring Emirati women on their journey towards personal and professional growth across a range of industries. The initiative's launch follows PureHealth's 'Remarkable Emirati Women' forum, which, under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), celebrated the achievements of Emirati trailblazers and emphasised the importance of nurturing the next generation of female leaders.

The Emirati Women's Chapter has been created with a clear mission to foster the advancement of Emirati women across every sector of society, aligning with PureHealth's commitment to bolstering the UAE's Emiratisation agenda. The inaugural pilot of EWC, will offer 28 Emirati women the opportunity to work alongside mentors to achieve their goals, contributing to the UAE's societal and economic advancement. Each participant will receive invaluable guidance and support throughout the programme. Once they have completed the programme, participants will have the chance to become mentors themselves, actively contributing to the creation of future success stories and paying it forward to other Emirati women. Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary General of the General Women's Union, said, "Thanks to the support, care, and encouragement of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, we have come a long way in female empowerment in the UAE. The launch of the Emirati Women's Chapter is a major milestone in this journey, and we appreciate the efforts of PureHealth in empowering Emirati women and enhancing their roles in society."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, emphasised the importance of developing Emirati women's potential as a strategic imperative for progress and inclusivity in the UAE. She said that the Emirati Women's Chapter showcases a strong belief in the transformative power of Emirati women across all sectors and society, expressing gratitude to the General Women's Union for their support.

Through investing in Emirati talent and offering valuable guidance, a brighter future is being strategically shaped, promoting equity, diversity, and empowerment. "At PureHealth, we champion diversity and inclusion because we operate in a sector that demands inputs from the full breadth and depth of talent available to us," she added. (ANI/WAM)

