Deadline for filing nomination papers for Pakistan Senate elections ends today

The deadline to submit the nomination papers for Pakistan senate elections for forty-eight vacant seats is set for today, as reported by ARY News.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

The deadline to submit the nomination papers for Pakistan senate elections for forty-eight vacant seats is set for today (Saturday), as reported by ARY News. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the polling will be held on April 2.

Reportedly, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on March 19, according to ARY News. The revised list of candidates will be issued on March 26, however, the candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by March 27.

Notably, 52 seats in the upper house of parliament will fall vacant after the expiration of the 6-year term of the incumbent senators on Tuesday. The electoral body appointed polling officers for the Senate elections 2024 set to be held on April 2, reported ARY News.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECP issued the elections schedule for 48 vacant seats of the Senate. According to the schedule, polling will be held on April 2 from 9 am to 4 pm.

The ECP appointed seven polling officers each for the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, the sources said. Moreover, it appointed six polling officers each for the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The election watchdog also appointed four polling for the Balochistan Assembly, as reported by ARY News. In this electoral process, the Balochistan Assembly will have the authority to elect 11 Senators, comprising seven for general seats, two for women, and two for technocrats.

Earlier on the same day, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) secured victory in four out of six Senate seats in the by-elections. In the National Assembly, polling took place for one vacant Senate seat from Islamabad. PPP's candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani emerged victorious with 204 votes, while Sunni Ittehad Council's candidate Chaudhary Ilyas Mehrban secured 88 votes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

