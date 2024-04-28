"Work will not be halted," says Congress leader Babaria after Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns

As Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned as Delhi Congress chief, Haryana Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria on Sunday said that his resignation has been accepted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with immediate effect. Babaria said, "We might face some challenges after Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation. But that does not mean any of our work will be halted or that our candidates might lose."

Revealing further he said, "I stopped him at many places because the people who should not have been promoted were getting promoted. And it caused a demoralising effect on the other workers of the party..." In his letter to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the Senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge).

"Since my appointment as DPCC President, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC. My request for the appointment of a veteran leader as Media head of DPCC was blatantly rejected. To date, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed the DPCC to appoint all Block presidents in the city. Resultantly more than 150 blocks in Delhi do not presently have a Block President," he said. He also highlighted the comments made by the North-East Delhi candidate (Kanhaiya Kumar), for falsely praising the Delhi CM and endorsing the works done by AAP in the Education, Health, Road and Electricity sector.

Lovely said that since he cannot protect the interests of the Party Workers, he sees no reason to continue in the said post. Congress in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting on three seats in Delhi. AAP has fielded its candidates for four seats.

Delhi will vote to elect its all seven Lok Sabha representatives on May 25 in the sixth phase of the General elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)