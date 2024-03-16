Left Menu

Pak senate elections: Ishaq Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat

The Senate elections are scheduled for April 2, with 48 vacant seats up for grabs across the National Assembly, Senate, and the four provincial assemblies. The deadline for submitting nomination papers is today, March 16.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:01 IST
Pak senate elections: Ishaq Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat
Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar (Photo/X@ForeignOfficePk). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ishaq Dar has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming Pak Senate elections, as he has submitted his nomination papers for the technocrat seat in Islamabad, ARY News reported. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Hanif Abbasi, prominent central leaders of the (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) PML-N and Members of the National Assembly, stepped forward to propose Dar's candidacy.

The Senate elections are scheduled for April 2, with 48 vacant seats up for grabs across the National Assembly, Senate, and the four provincial assemblies. The deadline for submitting nomination papers is today, March 16. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the election timetable on Thursday. Polling will take place on April 2 from 9 am to 4 pm, with candidates able to submit their nomination papers to returning officers until Saturday.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will occur on March 19, followed by the issuance of a revised candidate list on March 26. Nominees will have until March 27 to withdraw their papers, as reported by ARY News.

In the federal capital, the National Assembly members will elect representatives for one general seat and one seat reserved for technocrats, including Ulema. It's worth noting that 52 seats in the upper house of parliament will become vacant after the six-year term of the current Senators expires on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed polling officers for the Senate elections, with seven officers each assigned to the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, and six officers each designated for the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, four polling officers have been appointed for the Balochistan Assembly, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024