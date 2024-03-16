Pak senate elections: Ishaq Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat

Ishaq Dar has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming Pak Senate elections, as he has submitted his nomination papers for the technocrat seat in Islamabad, ARY News reported. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Hanif Abbasi, prominent central leaders of the (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) PML-N and Members of the National Assembly, stepped forward to propose Dar's candidacy.

The Senate elections are scheduled for April 2, with 48 vacant seats up for grabs across the National Assembly, Senate, and the four provincial assemblies. The deadline for submitting nomination papers is today, March 16. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released the election timetable on Thursday. Polling will take place on April 2 from 9 am to 4 pm, with candidates able to submit their nomination papers to returning officers until Saturday.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will occur on March 19, followed by the issuance of a revised candidate list on March 26. Nominees will have until March 27 to withdraw their papers, as reported by ARY News.

In the federal capital, the National Assembly members will elect representatives for one general seat and one seat reserved for technocrats, including Ulema. It's worth noting that 52 seats in the upper house of parliament will become vacant after the six-year term of the current Senators expires on Tuesday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has appointed polling officers for the Senate elections, with seven officers each assigned to the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, and six officers each designated for the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Additionally, four polling officers have been appointed for the Balochistan Assembly, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)