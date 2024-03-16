Left Menu

PM Modi, Bhutanese counterpart agree to expand India-Bhutan energy partnership

Hydro-power cooperation has been an important pillar of India-Bhutan bilateral economic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Bhutan counterpart Dasho Tshering Tobgay (Photo: X//@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Bhutan counterpart PM Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay have agreed to expand the existing India-Bhutan energy partnership to non-hydro renewables, such as solar and wind as well as green initiatives for hydrogen and e-mobility besides energy efficiency and conservation measures. The two sides reaffirmed the significance of cooperating closely in the energy sector.

A joint statement on the official visit of Bhutan Prime Minister Tobgay to India read, "At the invitation of PM Modi, PM of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay accompanied by his wife Tashi Doma is on an official visit to India from March 14-18, 2024. This is Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay's first overseas visit after assuming office in January 2024." Hydro-power cooperation has been an important pillar of India-Bhutan bilateral economic partnership. Both Prime Ministers reiterated their firm commitment to expanding hydro-power cooperation and directed their officials to hold expeditious consultations on implementation modalities for new projects, the statement also read.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the progress in construction of the 1020 MW Punatshangchhu-II hydro power project and looked forward to its commissioning in 2024. They noted with satisfaction the progress made towards finding a technically safe and cost-effective way forward on the Punatsangchhu-I hydro power project, it added. Prime Minister Tobgay is accompanied by Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment as well as senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and regional issues of mutual interest, according to the joint statement. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy RK Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on Prime Minister of Bhutan.

Both sides noted the contribution of Indian teachers for strengthening STEM pedagogy in Bhutan. Both sides agreed that they will expand India-Bhutan partnership in education sector, thereby strengthening the vibrant people to people relations that are at the heart of the India-Bhutan friendship. Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay thanked Prime Minister Modi for the warm reception accorded to him and his delegation. Recalling the unique civilisational and historical ties of friendship, he reiterated his government's commitment to working with the Government of India to strengthen bilateral ties, the joint statement also read. (ANI)

