Donald Trump "wants another January 6," says Biden campaign spokesperson after former president's 'bloodbath' statement

US President Joe Biden's campaign spokesperson, James Singer, said in a statement that former President Donald Trump "wants another January 6" after Trump on Saturday said that there would be a 'bloodbath' in the country if he lost the upcoming polls, reported CNN.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 11:33 IST
US President Joe Biden's campaign spokesperson, James Singer, said in a statement that former President Donald Trump "wants another January 6" after Trump on Saturday said that there would be a 'bloodbath' in the country if he lost the upcoming polls, reported CNN. Condemning his statement, Singer emphasised that the US people would not make him win the presidential elections.

"American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge," Singer said. His remark came as he promised a "100% tariff" on cars made outside the US, according to CNN.

Addressing a rally near Ohio's Dayton, Trump said, "We're going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you're not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected," Trump said in Vandalia, Ohio. "Now, if I don't get elected...it's going to be a bloodbath for the country." It was not clear what Trump exactly meant by his remarks, as the former US President was complaining about the automobile industry.

Addressing the crowd, he said China will not be able to sell any vehicles imported to the US if he gets re-elected, Politico reported. Trump often showcases a dark image of the nation to present his case against US President Joe Biden ahead of the presidential elections that are likely to be held in November.

He frequently uses increasingly heightened rhetoric while speaking about the felony charges that he faces in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the run-up to the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. During his campaign events, Trump frequently brings up the events of January 6, as he still denounces the 2020 elections that he lost.

As he often does, the former US President opened the rally on Saturday with a recording of January 6 prisoners singing the national anthem, Politico reported. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, in his speeches, continued to bring up the events of January 6, saying the result of the November election matters for the fate of democracy. The attack continues to remain a political danger for Republicans and Trump's campaign. (ANI)

