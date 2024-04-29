PM Modi Boasts Government's Infrastructure Spending Surpasses Congress Regime's Decade-Long Outlay in Pune Rally
PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:29 IST
What Congress regime spent on infrastructure in 10 years, our govt spending same amount in a year: PM Modi at rally in Pune.
