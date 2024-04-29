TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Accuses CPI(M) and BJP of Collaborating to Deprive Qualified Teachers of Employment

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged that the opposition BJP and CPI(M) have joined hands to take away employment opportunities of the eligible youths of West Bengal.

Speaking at an election rally in Amta in Howrah district, he said the TMC government will fight the legal battle needed to secure the future of eligible teaching job aspirants.

Banerjee was alluding to the Calcutta High Court's order cancelling appointments of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made through the recruitment process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in state-run schools, declaring the selection process as "null and void". The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order.

''The CPI(M) and BJP have conspired to take away jobs. We are making moves to create job opportunities and the two parties are trying to stop the process. They are filing petitions to create legal hurdles in the recruitment process. We will stand firmly with those deserving candidates,'' Banerjee said.

Following the April 22 court order, the TMC has said that the people would not forgive BJP leaders for "conspiring to snatch" the livelihood of nearly 26,000 teachers. Banerjee slammed the CPI(M) apparently because the party's Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, a senior advocate, represented several petitioners in the case.

Accusing the BJP as tormentors of women, minorities and Dalits, Banerjee said, ''What happened in Gujarat, UP and other BJP-ruled states proves that the party sheds crocodiles tears when it talks about security and safety of women." The TMC national general secretary also blamed the BJP for trying to change the Constitution, belittle democratic values and use central agencies to intimidate dissenting voices.

''But they cannot scare the TMC. We will singlehandedly repulse the attack of outsider BJP on Bengal's self-respect, dignity and rights. We are not like CPI(M) and Congress who are not concerned about the deprivation of 100 days' wages to the poor by the Centre, the non-release of Awas Yojana funds,'' he said.

Banerjee said the state spends Rs 25,000 crore every year for giving funds under women's social welfare scheme 'Lakshmir Bhandar' for the 2.12 crore women and accused the BJP of conspiring to stop that financial assistance project. He also said the Ghatal Masterplan will be commissioned ''by the end of this year'' by the state.

The Ghatal Master Plan aims to protect the flood-prone Paschim Medinipur district and contagious areas from large-scale destruction due to flooding.

Banerjee later held a road show from Dasnagar to Baltikuri in Howrah district.

