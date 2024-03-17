"Will terminate every open border policy...": Trump tears into Biden administration over illegal immigrants issue

Former US President Donald Trump came out heavily against the Biden administration over the 'heavy influx' of migrants from the border and migrant crimes, while announcing that he will terminate every 'open border policy' if he comes to power, Fox News reported. He was addressing a rally in the Dayton suburb of Vandalia, Ohio, during which he also mentioned the death of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

The former President further attacked Biden, blaming him for "allowing millions of migrants," including, "violent gang members and gangsters," into the US. "Not one more American life should be lost to migrant crime. We can't have another Laken...When I'm President of the United States, we will demand justice for Laken on day one. My administration will terminate every open border policy of the Biden administration," Trump said at the rally.

He added, "The fastest way to reverse every single Biden disaster is to very simply put me back in office." Emphasising on the situation at the US-Mexico border, Trump said, "We're going to fix it again."

"Among my very first actions will be to stop the invasion of our country and send Joe Biden's illegal aliens back home," the former President added. Further, during his Ohio speech, the former president warned of a 'bloodbath' in the country if he does not get elected in the polls set to be held later this year, Politico reported.

"Now, if I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. That's going to be the least of it." He said, "It's going to be a bloodbath for the country." Trump often showcases a dark image of the nation to present his case against US President Joe Biden ahead of the presidential elections that are likely to be held in November. During his campaign events, Trump frequently brings up the events of January 6, as he still denounces the 2020 elections that he lost.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump secured the Democratic and Republican presidential nominations, respectively, setting up a rematch with each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)