Taliban's acting Foreign Minister invites Pakistan's foreign minister to Kabul

Taliban's appointed Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has invited Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, to Kabul, reported Khaama Press.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 11:50 IST
Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Taliban's appointed Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has invited Pakistan's foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, to Kabul, reported Khaama Press. Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a statement, said, "Positive interactions in the region are increasing every day, and practical work on major infrastructure projects at the regional level is on the verge of beginning."

"Both sides agreed on facilitating the necessary facilities for the movement of passengers, patients, and commercial goods," a report published by a Taliban media outlet stated. Foreign Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar further expressed happiness in a post on social media X about receiving a phone call from Muttaqi, the Taliban's Foreign Minister, Khaama Press reported.

Moreover, Dar on social media platform X wrote that both sides agreed to continue cooperation in establishing fraternal bilateral relations. Dar emphasised that expanding cooperation in connectivity, trade, security, counterterrorism, and people-to-people contacts is Pakistan's top priority, according to Khaama Press.

However, notably, the relationship between the two countries has been facing scrutiny and criticism, particularly regarding accusations of Pakistan providing sanctuary and support to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants. Despite occasional tensions and international pressure, both sides have continued to engage, addressing a complex web of geopolitics, security concerns, and regional ambitions, Khaama Press reported.

According to the report, Muttaqi congratulated Ishaq Dar on his appointment as Pakistan's Foreign Minister during the telephone conversation. Pakistan's new foreign minister, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, formally assumed office on Tuesday, according to a statement by the country's ministry of foreign affairs.

Dar served as the Finance Minister of Pakistan during the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) regime that came to power after Imran Khan's ouster in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

