Oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region suspends operations after drone attack, says IFX

There may be hidden damage," Eduard Trudnev, the security director at Slavyansk ECO Group, which operates the plant, was cited as saying.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 12:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A suspected Ukrainian drone attack has damaged the Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region, forcing the plant to partially suspend operations, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Saturday.

"The work of the plant has been partially suspended. Exactly 10 UAVs (drones) flew into the plant, there was a strong fire. There may be hidden damage," Eduard Trudnev, the security director at Slavyansk ECO Group, which operates the plant, was cited as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, local authorities said that the Slavyansk refinery had been damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

