Sharjah to host 3rd International Booksellers Conference

Sharjah [UAE], March 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has confirmed April 27-28 for the third edition of the International Booksellers Conference. Organised by the SBA, the first conference of its kind worldwide, aims to convene booksellers, distributors, and publishers from the region and beyond.

It will provide an exceptional forum for discussing pivotal industry issues, enabling networking, fostering partnerships, exploring new business avenues, and exchanging valuable insights. Scheduled to take place at the Expo Centre Sharjah, the conference exemplifies the Sharjah Book Authority's (SBA) dedication to enhancing the publishing industry.

Organised to precede the Sharjah Children's Reading Festival, the conference will feature a packed agenda comprising keynote speeches, roundtables, and workshops led by booksellers, publishers, experts, and sector leaders. It will also tackle the challenges of the book market, seize opportunities presented by advancements in digital technology, and explore the latest trends and strategies to advance the sector. Furthermore, the conference will deliberate ways to integrate entities in the book industry ecosystem and enhance coordination and information exchange. This aligns with SBA's mission to build a comprehensive regional and global ecosystem that advances the sector and provides the necessary support.

Commenting on the 3rd edition, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, stressed that the conference embodies the vision of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide all the elements that reinforce the emirate's status as a global cultural hub and a centre for events supporting the book industry, including publishing and distribution, and facilitating access to knowledge sources. Al Ameri said: "The Sharjah Book Authority is dedicated to bolstering the publishing sector and assisting book distributors, particularly within the Arab world. This endeavour mirrors the emirate's deep commitment to the Arab cultural initiative and its portrayal in global arenas."

The CEO called on professionals from the sector to seize the significant opportunities presented by the conference. The inaugural edition of the Sharjah Booksellers Conference was held in 2022 at Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone, bringing together over 200 distributors, publishers, and booksellers from within the country and the region.

Over two days, it featured a range of events covering all aspects of book sales and distribution, communication with the public and readers, and understanding their interests and expectations. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)