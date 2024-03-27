Ukraine Foreign Minister to visit India from March 28, discuss regional, and global issues

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will embark on a two-day visit to India during which he will discuss bilateral ties as well as cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest. Kuleba will arrive in India on Thursday. He is visiting India on invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Apart from meeting Jaishankar, the visiting leader will also meet Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri. "During his visit, Foreign Minister Kuleba will have a number of engagements, including official meetings with External Affairs Minister and Deputy NSA to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest," a Ministry of External Affairs press release said.

Kuleba is also expected to interact with the business community. The visit comes days after a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During their conversation on March 20, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres. While discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM reiterated India's people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

He highlighted that India supports all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between the Parties. He added that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution. President Zelenskyy appreciated India's continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine.

PM Modi also had telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 20 and congratulated him on his re-election. While discussing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Modi reiterated India's consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward. (ANI)

