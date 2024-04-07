Left Menu

Israeli forces discover, demolish 900-meter tunnel in Khan Yunis

Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis discovered and demolished a 900-meter tunnel, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 23:24 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers in Khan Yunis discovered and demolished a 900-meter tunnel, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday. Inside the tunnel, in the city's Al Amal neighbourhood, soldiers discovered large quantities of weapons and areas for Hamas operatives to rest.

Soldiers encountered and killed a Hamas terrorist next to one of the shafts. The IDF said that forces have been searching over 100 specific sites in Khan Yunis, and terror infrastructure has been uncovered at each location.

Throughout the fighting, the soldiers positioned themselves in strategic places, eliminated terrorists and struck combat compounds using precise munitions. In one incident, using a precision missile, the forces eliminated two Hamas operatives and a Hamas team commander.

Khan Yunis is Gaza's second-largest city and is regarded as a personal stronghold for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

