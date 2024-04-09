Left Menu

More than 3,000 weapons of various types seized in Israel's Arab communities since Oct 7

The operation has continued through the entire six months of the ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:03 IST
More than 3,000 weapons of various types seized in Israel's Arab communities since Oct 7
Reprsentative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 9 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported on the achievements of the "Green Safe Route" operation, Israel's national "war" on violent and organised crime in the country's Arab communities. The operation has continued through the entire six months of the ongoing war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israel Police operated against 429 targets defined as the "main perpetrators" of crime in Arab society. So far, 129 indictments have been filed against individuals and 106 of those indicted are being detained until the end of the legal proceedings against them.

In addition, there have been a total of 2855 arrests as part of the operation and 2300 searches of areas suspected of being related to criminal activities were carried out. Also, in a joint operation with the Tax Authority, about 311 vehicles were seized from alleged criminals or that were allegedly used in criminal activities, including luxury vehicles. The confiscated vehicles could eventually be forfeited to the government.

Since the outbreak of the "Iron Swords" war in Gaza approximately 3037 different types of weapons including guns, ammunition, explosive and more were found by the authorities and seized. "The data we are presenting today shows that alongside the many and complex tasks that fall on the shoulders of Israel Police officers and MGB fighters during the 'Iron Swords' war, we continue the fight against the phenomenon of violence and crime in Arabic society," said Police Commander Shmuel Sharvit .

"This is in order to strengthen governance and the public's sense of security. The Israel Police considers the mission of eradicating crime in Arab society to be a national mission of the first order, therefore all police units are mobilised for the benefit of this mission." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024