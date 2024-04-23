Left Menu

Israel's foreign minister lobbies EU ministers to impose more sanctions on Iran

The main goal is to impose sanctions on Iran's missile project, including the supply of missiles to all proxy terrorist entities associated with it in the Middle East.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 08:26 IST
Israel's foreign minister lobbies EU ministers to impose more sanctions on Iran
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 23 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz directed the management of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' representation to the European Union and the Israeli embassies in Europe to increase the campaign against Iran among the European Union countries in preparation for the Foreign Affairs Council meeting of the European Foreign Ministers to discuss the issue of sanctions on Iran. The main goal is to impose sanctions on Iran's missile project, including the supply of missiles to all proxy terrorist entities associated with it in the Middle East.

The campaign follows dozens of conversations that Minister Katz had with his counterparts in Europe to convince them to promote and support sanctions on Iran with the clear message: "Iranian aggression will not end with Israel and the Middle East," he said, "but will reach you as well, and we must take all measures to curb Iran now, through harsh sanctions in the US, the European Union and other countries, and the isolation of Iran and the terrorist organizations associated with it." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024