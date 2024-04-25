Israel military spokesman responds to Hamas hostage video

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 25 (ANI/TPS): Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari commented on the video released by Hamas terrorists of the Israeli hostage held in Gaza Hirsch Goldberg-Pollin. The 23-year-old, who has joint US-Israeli citizenship, was kidnapped from the Nova Music festival during the massacre there on October 7, 2023, and has been held hostage in Gaza ever since.

"Until Hamas releases our hostages," he said, "the IDF will continue to chase after Hamas everywhere in Gaza. This is an urgent call to action. No stone will be left unturned in our efforts to locate our abductees." "This psychological terror video is not just a reminder of what Hamas did on October 7," added Hagari. "It is a reminder of how shocking this terrorist organization is - terrorising the abductees, as well as their families." (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)