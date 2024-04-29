Left Menu

Israel Air Force kills Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon

Shortly after the identification, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked the building where the terrorist was staying and destroyed it.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 09:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 29 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that on Sunday afternoon it identified a Hezbollah terrorist operating in the Ayta al-Sha'b region and began tracking him. During his surveillance, the terrorist was detected entering a military building in the area.

Shortly after the identification, Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked the building where the terrorist was staying and destroyed it. The IDF did not identify the terrorist, nor did it confirm that he was killed in the attack. However, it did release a video of the building being destroyed just after the terrorist entered. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

