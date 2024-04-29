Left Menu

Israel's Holocaust Remembrance center 'regrets' covering of Holocaust memorials in US, UK

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 09:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], April 29 (ANI/TPS): Yad Vashem, Israel's national Holocaust Museum and memorial in Jerusalem, and World Holocaust Remembrance Center expressed "deep concern" over recent reports of Holocaust memorials and monuments being covered in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Holocaust memorials serve as solemn reminders of the "unparalleled horrors perpetrated, during one of the darkest chapters in human history," explained the institution. They stand as testaments to the millions of innocent lives lost and are "beacons of hope so that such atrocities cannot and will never be allowed to occur once more."

"The decision to cover up Holocaust memorials and exhibitions out of fear from the scourge of global antisemitism is deeply troubling," said Yad Vashem in a statement. "By concealing these historical reminders, we are only addressing the symptoms while ignoring the root cause of the issue. Yad Vashem implores authorities to address the heart of the events: hatred and antisemitism." "These are the true issues that are eating away at the moral fabric of our society," it added.

Yad Vashem went on to call upon all individuals, communities, and governments to "uphold the memory of the Holocaust" and to "actively work towards a world free from hatred and discrimination." "We must remain vigilant in our efforts to combat antisemitism, ensuring that the voices of the victims are never silenced and their legacies never forgotten," said Yad Vashem. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

