Left Menu

Sharjah private schools resume classes Monday

The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) oversight teams have completed inspections of numerous schools, ensuring their readiness to receive students and addressing any issues caused by the recent weather depression.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 18:38 IST
Sharjah private schools resume classes Monday
Representative Image (Image Credit: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah [UAE], April 29 (ANI/WAM): Students, along with educational and administrative staff in private schools across the Emirate of Sharjah, resume classes today. The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) oversight teams have completed inspections of numerous schools, ensuring their readiness to receive students and addressing any issues caused by the recent weather depression. The private schools in Sharjah have demonstrated remarkable agility in swiftly transitioning to remote education in response to directives of the Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team during the recent weather event. This underscores the advanced digital infrastructure and high efficiency of educational institutions in the emirate.

Schools have continued to deliver lessons via their digital platforms, promptly adhering to decisions made by relevant authorities to safeguard the well-being of students while ensuring educational continuity in line with established plans. Ali Al Hosani, Director of SPEA, said that the authority was constantly communicating with the local emergency team, the concerned authorities, and school administrations to reach solutions that guarantee the safety of students and the administrative and teaching staff.

Al Hosani underscored the rapid response displayed by all private schools in Sharjah, showcasing their proficiency in harnessing technology to maintain educational continuity and achieve optimal performance. These proactive measures have significantly bolstered the confidence of both parents and students in the educational system. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024