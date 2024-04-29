Left Menu

Pakistan: Four terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank

At least four terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, Dawn reported.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:53 IST
Pakistan: Four terrorists killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least four terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, Dawn reported. As per ISPR press release the operation took place last night on the reported presence of terrorists in the area.

"These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area," the press release added. Meanwhile, ISPR disclosed that, two alleged terrorists were killed on Sunday in an exchange of fire with security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district. Gunfire battle escalated into an intense skirmish, ultimately leading to the fatalities of two terrorists Nawaz alias Gandapuri and Mohsin Nawaz.

According to Dawn, Pakistan has witnessed an surge in terror activities in the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan following the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. According to the latest annual security report released by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 -- marking a record six-year high.

Notably, KP and Balochistan emerged as the epicentres of violence, contributing to over 90 per cent of all fatalities and 84 per cent of attacks recorded throughout the year. These statistics encompass a range of incidents, including acts of terrorism as well as operations conducted by security forces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024