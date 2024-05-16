Left Menu

Torrential Rains Wreak Havoc in Hyderabad and Telangana, Crippling Daily Life

Hyderabad experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday, disrupting daily life. A drain's slab collapsed in Banjara Hills, leading to waterlogging and traffic issues. The highest rainfall was recorded in Yousufguda (51.3 mm). Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed officials to address the inconvenience caused by the downpour. GHMC Mayor visited the affected area, and Commissioner Rose alerted field personnel to drain water from roads and advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-05-2024 19:03 IST
Normal life was thrown out of gear as rain lashed Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana Thursday evening.

The slab of a 'naala' (drain) broke at Banjara Hills in the city following the rain and this led to some two-wheelers being washed away, official sources said.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Yousufguda in the city received the highest amount of rainfall of 51.3 mm, followed by 48 mm at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS).

The rainfall led to waterlogging on the roads at some places in the city and traffic snarls.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal visited Uday Nagar in Banjara Hills where slab of the 'naala' broke, the sources said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who spoke to officials from the Secretariat, directed them to take measures to see that citizens don't face inconvenience.

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose asked the officials to alert field personnel and to see that measures to drain out water from the roads are taken.

He urged the citizens to come out only if there is any emergency, an official release said.

