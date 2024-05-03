Left Menu

Pak: Fazlur Rehman insists on fresh elections, alleges rigging in previous polls

During a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that the assemblies had been "sold," including the Sindh Assembly and the President House.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's leader, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has once again dismissed the outcomes of the general elections and called for new polls, citing "widespread rigging and irregularities," as reported by ARY News. During a public gathering in Karachi, Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted that the assemblies had been "sold," including the Sindh Assembly and the President House.

He emphasized the necessity for immediate re-elections to uphold the integrity of the democratic process. "The recent elections were fake, and its results are unacceptable," he declared, insisting on fresh elections to ensure the people's voices are heard and their mandate respected, ARY News reported. Fazlur Rehman also criticized the federal government's foreign policy, particularly its stance on Israel and Palestine. "We are being punished for supporting Palestine and opposing Israel," he remarked, adding, "We are being punished for attempting to improve relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan."

Asserting the importance of governance according to the constitution, Fazlur Rehman stated, "If there is to be governance in the country, it will be only according to the constitution." He highlighted that the struggle of JUI-F is not limited to a single day or month, indicating that their successors will continue the fight.

Maulana Ghafoor Haidari, a leader of JUI-F, emphasized the party's commitment to safeguarding the constitution since 1973. "The constitution would have been damaged, had we (JUI-F) not protected it," he noted. He pointed out that "massive rigging" occurred on February 8, 2024, ARY News reported. (ANI)

