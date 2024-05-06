Left Menu

Pakistan: 70-year-old man arrested for marrying 13-yr-old girl in Swat

According to reports, the minor girl was wed to the elderly man by her father. Upon receiving this information, law enforcement promptly intervened, arresting both the groom and the father of the young girl.

Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, police have apprehended a 70-year-old man for marrying a 13-year-old girl, an act deemed illegal and deeply concerning, ARY News reported. According to reports, the minor girl was married to the elderly man by her father. Upon receiving this information, law enforcement promptly intervened, arresting both the groom and the father of the young girl.

Additionally, the officiant of the marriage ceremony and the witnesses were also taken into custody. Meanwhile, the minor bride underwent a medical examination at a local hospital, according to ARY News. The alarming incident underscores the persistent challenge of child marriage, which not only violates the fundamental rights enshrined in Pakistan's Constitution but also poses grave risks to the well-being of young girls.

Under Pakistan's existing legislation, the outdated Marriage Restraint Act of 1929 stipulates the minimum marriage age at 16 for girls and 18 for boys. However, efforts to raise the minimum marriage age to 18, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have faced resistance from conservative factions, impeding progress towards safeguarding the rights of vulnerable minors, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

