"Your governor won't be allowed to enter KP house": Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur warns Bilawal

In a stern warning to Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday said that the newly elected governor of the province, Faisal Karim Kundi, would not be allowed to enter the KP house, in a tit for tat move, according to ARY News. KP CM Gandapur's statement comes after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader of Karachi was 'barred' from entering Sindh House.

"From now on, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi cannot enter KP House. If I challenge, even Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cannot make it to the KP Governor House," he said, according to ARY News. He said that the PPP chairman should either build a new governor's house for Faisal Karim Kundi or provide a place for him in Sindh House.

"When I was arrested, they took me to Karachi. If forced, I can pick their supporters and bring them to KP," he added. CM Gandapur declared he would do whatever it takes to get back the "stolen" mandate. He said, "We will snatch it if we do not get justice from the courts," ARY News reported.

On Tuesday, May 1, Chief Minister Gandapur declared that the PTI would overthrow the federal government run by the PML-N at the behest of party founder Imran Khan. Chief Minister Gandapur stated that PTI founder Imran Khan had consistently shown a desire to communicate with everyone for the benefit of Pakistan.

He said, "Imran Khan would only hold talks for the betterment of Pakistan; he has no personal agenda." He also mentioned that PTI had never previously mentioned any conditions for talks, and that he had only recently been told that he, along with two others, had been given the responsibility of negotiating on behalf of the party. (ANI)

