Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif's PML-N reschedules general council meeting

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rescheduled its general council meeting to coincide with Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28, instead of the previously announced date of May 11, ARY News reported, citing sources. PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the rescheduling, stating, "Consensus was reached to hold the meeting on this day, marking the completion of 26 years since the nuclear explosions of May 28th, 1998."

There are indications that Nawaz Sharif is likely to be re-elected as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during the upcoming Central Working Committee session, as reported by ARY News. Rana Sanaullah, speaking at a recent press conference, revealed, "During the PML-N Punjab meeting, a resolution was passed, requesting Nawaz Sharif to once again lead the party in this difficult time."

Nawaz Sharif, after being disqualified from holding any public position in 2018, was acquitted by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references on November 29 and December 12 respectively. Following his acquittal, he contested the General Elections 2024 and emerged victorious from NA-130 Lahore, ARY News reported. (ANI)

