Israel: 26 Drug Dealers Arrested in Eilat

The Israel Police said that the arrests came at the end of an undercover operation that lasted for about 10 months. The undercover agent operated among criminals in the city who were suspected of the distribution and trafficking of dangerous drugs.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 (ANI/TPS): Police Tuesday morning arrested 26 drug dealers in Eilat, Israel's southernmost city located on the north shore of the Red Sea. Also, tens of thousands of shekels, drugs of various types and means indicating activity for the distribution and trade of dangerous drugs were seized. The Israel Police said that the arrests came at the end of an undercover operation that lasted for about 10 months. The undercover agent operated among criminals in the city who were suspected of the distribution and trafficking of dangerous drugs.

The agent bought from the alleged drug dealers various illegal drugs in different quantities and of different types, including cocaine, ketamine, and "dosa." In Israel, the name "dosa" does not refer to any specific substance, but is given to mixtures of stimulants, hallucinatory, psychedelic and dissociative drugs. Eilat Region Commander, Deputy-Superintendent Eliyahu Shmol: "The dozens of arrests this morning are the result of a long and significant activity by the officers of the Investigations and Intelligence Division of the Eilat Region Police in the persistent fight against the phenomenon of the use and trafficking of dangerous drugs. I am full of appreciation for the agent and his operator, who worked together in the last months to collect evidence and expose dozens of Suspects. We will continue our fight against the scourge of dangerous drugs, through criminal and financial enforcement, open and covert investigations, until we have exhausted the justice against drug distributors and dealers."

No information has of yet been released regarding the identities of those arrested.(ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

