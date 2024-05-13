Left Menu

Israel plans new agricultural waste treatment facility in areas devastated on October 7

The Takuma area was devastated in the Hamas October 7 terrorist massacre and this is just one of many plans for the rehabilitation of the region.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 15:15 IST
Israel plans new agricultural waste treatment facility in areas devastated on October 7
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel is set to add a new natural waste treatment facility in the south of the country, specifically in the areas near Gaza. To that end, its Ministry of Environmental Protection, as part of its "Green South" initiative, together with the Western Negev Cluster invited entrepreneurs to submit applications for financial support for the establishment of a facility for the treatment of vegetable agricultural waste in the Takuma (Rebirth) region of towns and farms near the border of Gaza. The Takuma area was devastated in the Hamas October 7 terrorist massacre and this is just one of many plans for the rehabilitation of the region.

The selected firm will receive a grant of up to 40 million Shekels ($10.8 million), but no more than 40% of the investment cost. The Western Negev is the Osem (grain storehouse) of the State of Israel, and as a result, huge amounts of agricultural waste produced there pile up without care and create a hazard. According to the government's decisions on strengthening the authorities of the Takuma region, the Western Negev Eshkol prepared for the Eshkol and Sdot Negev regional councils a plan for handling the agricultural waste generated in their area. The program is fully funded by the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

As part of the program for the treatment of agricultural waste, additional components are promoted, such as terminal facilities for the treatment of agricultural plastic or nylon waste, pruning, pruning management system, subsidies to farmers for the treatment of clean pruning, information, enforcement and more. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fiscal Year

Adani Enterprises Plans Massive Investment of Rs 80,000 Crores in Current Fi...

 India
3
India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

India's Patience Waning over Delayed Rollout of Groundbreaking IMEC Project

 India
4
Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

Apple's New Jersey store workers vote against unionizing, Bloomberg reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024