Saqr Ghobash receives German, Swiss Ambassadors

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), separately received Alexander Schonfelder, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, and Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the UAE.

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 19:08 IST
Saqr Ghobash receives German, Swiss Ambassadors (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), separately received Alexander Schonfelder, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, and Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to the UAE. During the meetings held at the FNC's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Ghobash and the ambassadors discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation and parliamentary relations between the FNC and the parliamentary councils of the two friendly countries.

The meetings also highlighted the importance of exchanging visits, knowledge, and parliamentary practices, as well as enhancing coordination and consultation on various issues of mutual interest between the UAE, Germany, and Switzerland. Ghobash stressed the key role of parliaments through parliamentary diplomacy. Views were also exchanged on regional and international developments, especially in the Middle East.

Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the FNC, attended the meetings. (ANI/WAM)

