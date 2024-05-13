UAE: ADIB Business Banking unveils nationwide geographical expansion plan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 13 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading financial institution, announced its expansion plan to better serve its Business Banking customers across the UAE. ADIB Business Banking is expanding its presence in key business ecosystems to support SMEs as part of its commitment to fostering their growth and success. This expansion includes strategic collaborations with key partners specialising in serving the SME sector and leveraging its extensive network across key locations in the UAE to better serve businesses.

Currently operating nine dedicated business centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Dubai, ADIB Business is poised for further growth. ADIB Business Banking offers a diverse model tailored to various preferences, providing SMEs with the convenience of digital banking while ensuring access to physical business centres, particularly for customers who prefer traditional banking services. This expansion not only facilitates increased volumes of business operations but also exemplifies ADIB's commitment to providing holistic banking solutions tailored to SMEs. By combining digital empowerment with human expertise, ADIB Business ensures ease of banking for SMEs, offering seamless self-onboarding options and access to dedicated relationship managers through both digital channels and physical business centres.

Amit Malhotra, Global Head of Retail Banking at ADIB, stated, "By synergising our physical expansion with digital capabilities, we aim to provide a comprehensive banking experience to all our customers. This underscores ADIB's commitment to supporting SMEs, recognising their pivotal role as the driving force behind the UAE's economy. As we continue to grow and innovate, we remain dedicated to empowering SMEs and driving economic prosperity across the UAE." In addition to its physical expansion, ADIB Business has made significant strides in digital innovation. Leveraging Emirates Face Recognition (EFR) technology, ADIB enables SMEs to instantly open business accounts digitally, eliminating the need for physical visits or document submissions. Moreover, ADIB Business revamped its small business solutions, introduced ADIB Business Souq--a B2B digital marketplace--and embraced paperless operations for account opening and customer services, aligning with its sustainability and ESG commitments. (ANI/WAM)

