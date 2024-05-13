Left Menu

JSP-Nepal quits ruling alliance, Upendra Yadav resigns as Deputy Prime Minister in Prachanda-led government

In a significant development, the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP)-Nepal, a member of Nepal's ruling alliance, has withdrawn its support to Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' government in Nepal

ANI | Updated: 13-05-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 20:07 IST
JSP-Nepal quits ruling alliance, Upendra Yadav resigns as Deputy Prime Minister in Prachanda-led government
Upendra Yadav resigned on Monday as Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal and Minister for Health and Population (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a significant development, the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP)-Nepal, a member of Nepal's ruling alliance, has withdrawn its support to Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' government in Nepal. Deputy Prime Minister and senior Madhesi leader Upendra Yadav, who is Chairman of (JSP)-Nepal, tendered his resignation to the Prime Minister.

State Minister Deepak Karki joined Yadav in tendering his resignation from the government. They said that the current political climate was untenable for their continuing in the government. Upendra Yadav told ANI over the phone that they will not support the government.

"Along with a state minister, I have tendered my resignation to the Prime Minister. We submitted the letter to the Prime Minister at his residence this morning and also informed him that we will no longer be supporting the government under his prime ministership," Yadav said. Yadav's resignation came almost a week after a split in Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP-Nepal), with leader Ashok Rai forming a new party - Janata Samajwadi Party.

While the party led by Rai has seven MPs, the party led by Yadav now is left with five lawmakers in the parliament. It is pertinent to note that the Maoist Centre and CPN-UML had withdrawn their support for the JSP Nepal-led government in Madhes province. There is speculation that efforts are being made to form an alternative government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024