"Not different from Afghanistan when it comes to journalism...": Pakistani journalist

The journalists in Pakistan lamented their situation in the country, emphasising that they have been facing harassment-related issues, adding that the situation is not very different from Afghanistan when it comes to journalism. However, the situation is comparatively easier for journalists who hold powerful positions in the country. Moreover, media personnel who are out in the field are repeatedly being targeted and even killed in their line of duty.

Elaborating on the critical condition of the people involved in the media profession in Pakistan, Liyaqat, a journalist in Karachi said, "We journalists may work day in and day out, but very frankly there is no journalism left in the profession anymore. We journalists pay a high price for our work each day." "We are not very different from Afghanistan when it comes to journalism, many news organizations, don't even pay the minimum wage to journalists and cameramen, they barely survive by picking side projects," he added.

Liyaqat further lamented that the commercialization of news in the country is making it even worse "Keep aside money we are not even supported if we get in trouble. And the commercialization of news in the country is making the condition even worse," he said.

He further recalled one of the incidents that happened on Press Freedom Day, adding that the statistics of attacks on journalists have increased now. "This year, while Pakistan celebrated the Press Freedom Day, one of our brethren was attacked and killed in Khuzdar, Balochistan. The country is now becoming a very dangerous place for us journalism professionals. The stats of attacks on journalists have risen, and it is becoming more and more difficult to pursue the profession," he said.

Liyaqat further highlighted that journalists receive a lot of threats if they write about the administration. "We cannot write about the administration, we get a lot of threats against doing that. The truth that is important in journalism is not being liked and respected anymore. If we gather some strength and write about the government or a business hub then they stop their advertisements affecting the economic condition of our employers," he added.

He further stressed that the journalists also suffer economically, along with the issues on the field. Liyaqat stated, "A journalist or a cameraman is given only PKR 30000 as a monthly salary, how can we survive this way? Journalism as a profession is almost at the end in Pakistan, about 65 journalists have died within 20 years."

He highlighted that in 2007, cameramen and journalists belonging to organisations like ARY news were killed. "Sometimes when people are running away from a blast site we are the ones who run toward it to do our coverage," he said. (ANI)

