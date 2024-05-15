Taiwan President-elect open to holding talks with China "with no preconditions"

Taiwan President-elect Lai Ching-te said that he was open to holding talks with China, Central News Agency (CNA) reported. However, he added that it should be conducted with "no preconditions." In his address at a democracy forum in Copenhagen on Tuesday, Lai in a pre-recorded video said, "I will not rule out dialogue with China on the principles of mutual respect, mutual benefits, and dignity," adding that such dialogue should be conducted "with no preconditions."

Incumbent Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has made calls for official engagement with China over the years. However, no such talks have happened between Taiwan and China. China has called on Taiwan to accept the "1992 consensus," under which both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one China, as a precondition for talks.

Lai Chang-te, who is scheduled to take the oath as Taiwan's President on May 20, said his administration "will work to safeguard the status quo" in the Taiwan Strait, according to CNA report. He stated that the people of Taiwan "stand at the forefront of the fight against authoritarian expansion" as they face pressure from military threats, foreign disinformation and economic coercion.

Lai said, "Despite Beijing's efforts, the people of Taiwan have rejected authoritarianism. He stated, "China's coercion has only strengthened our resolve to remain democratic and free." He said that Taiwan, amid those challenges, must continue to bolster its defence defence capabilities and enhance its economic resilience.

Lai said, "The free world must win the global race in important technology sectors." He added that Taiwan, as an advanced chip manufacturing powerhouse, will be "centric to the global technological alliance of democracies," according to Central News Agency report. Tsai Ing-wen, who will step down on May 20 after serving two four-year terms as Taiwan's President, also addressed the summit on Tuesday in a separate pre-recorded video.

In her remarks, Tsai said that "the people of Taiwan are more determined than ever to safeguard democracy and freedom." She said that the people of Taiwan have dealt with "much-intensified threats and intimidation" from China on a daily basis "with resilience and courage." She accused China of engaging in hacking, cyberattacks, and military intrusions against Taiwan. She noted that partnerships Taiwan maintains with like-minded nations will be "the most effective defence of all."

Tsai said, "Neither threats nor coercion will shake Taiwan's resolve to engage with the world." She stated, "Taiwan and its people stand ready to strengthen cooperation with democracies around the world, in all areas where we share mutual interests," Central News Agency reported. She expressed Taiwan's readiness to share its best practices for countering authoritarian influence with its partners. She also underscored Taiwan's commitment to support and strengthen democracies around the world and contribute to regional security.

The summit is being held in Copenhagen on Tuesday and Wednesday. The summit seeks to bring together political, business, media leaders and democracy activists to express their views in defence of the values of freedom and democracy. Taiwan has long been a point of contention for Beijing, which considers the island a renegade province and has repeatedly expressed intentions to reunify it with the mainland, even if by force.

The median line of the Taiwan Strait served for decades as a tacit border between China and Taiwan. However, the Chinese military has more freely sent aircraft, warships, and drones across it since former United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022. On Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported a surge in activity by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China around the island nation.

According to official statements released on Wednesday, a total of 45 PLA aircraft and 6 vessels from China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) were detected operating near Taiwan as of 6 am local time. Of particular concern was the intrusion into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) by 26 aircraft, which crossed the median line, venturing into the northern and southwestern sectors of Taiwan's airspace.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "45 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 26 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." (ANI)

